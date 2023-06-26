Sid Mouncey, CEO of Blink Parametric

As a result, Blink has launched a real-time flight delay insurance service for the Italy market.

Milan-headquartered, Europ Assistance Italy has been operating for over 50 years as part of the Europ Assistance Group. It also has offices in 34 countries with an added 35 operations centres across a further 208 countries.

This move sees Ireland-based Blink Parametric’s flight disruption solution in Italy for the first time.

Blink solution in Italy

Any insured traveller can register their flight schedule and it is immediately monitored in real-time. If there is a delay or cancellation, the insurance pay-out or airport lounge pass is issued automatically through a smartphone to help though the disruption.

Furthermore, the flight delay parametric product meets the needs of a buy and fast-paced customer base that wants to be protected.

Sid Mouncey, CEO of Blink Parametric recognised the team effort in achieving a successful integration: “This was a great collaboration involving multidisciplinary teams from within Europ Assistance and our sister company CPP Italy. We each share a service commitment to communicate with customers in real-time, offering alerts, status updates, service benefit options and importantly, compensation and we are excited to launch in such a key European market with an acclaimed specialist travel insurance and assistance partner that will maximise our technology to deliver the most for its network and the travelling public.”

Blink Parametric provides parametric as a service (PaaS) solutions and is a multi-award-winning InsurTech. It was founded in 2016 and transforms its clients’ traditional travel insurance offerings. In addition, It attempts this with superior service experiences with simple, intuitive and real-time parametric products.