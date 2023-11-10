Speciality underwriter AXIS Capital has named John Owen as the new chief executive of its managing agent arm, AXIS Managing Agency (AMA).
Subject to regulatory approval, Owen will be responsible for AMA, which oversees the group’s Lloyd’s of London operation including Syndicate 1686.
Owen has been with AXIS for 19 years in underwriting and leadership roles.
He served as marine and political risks head until May 2023 and is currently the global markets speciality head.
Owen will now report to AXIS global markets head Mark Gregory.
Gregory previously served as AMA’s CEO and will continue to be a board member of AMA.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Gregory said: “John’s extensive underwriting and leadership experience within AXIS and the Lloyd’s market equip him very well for the management and regulatory responsibilities of his new position as CEO of AXIS Managing Agency.
“The depth of John’s market knowledge, his experience in underwriting across various speciality lines, and his strong relationships across the market will strongly support our efforts to elevate AXIS as a leading speciality insurer and reinsurer.”
Earlier this year, Axis Capital named Vincent Tizzio as its new president and CEO, replacing Albert Benchimol.
The move was part of Axis’s management reshuffle, which was announced in December 2022.
Operating through its subsidiaries, AXIS Capital is a global provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions specialising in underwriting.