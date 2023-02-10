Allegiance Insure is based in London. Photo by Lucas Davies on Unsplash.

Insurance broker Aston Lark, a unit of Howden, has agreed to purchase Allegiance Insure for an undisclosed sum.

With its base in London, UK, Allegiance Insure, which was founded by Charles Wintour in 2015, is expected to bolster Aston Lark’s capabilities.

The business specialises in financial lines insurance and has created specialised short-term lender fraud insurance.

Aston Lark Group CEO Peter Blanc said: “I am delighted that Charles and his team have decided to join forces with Aston Lark. The expertise of the Allegiance team will strengthen our capabilities in the London market, and we are also excited by the opportunity to grow their scheme which offers fraud protection to lenders. It is an innovative product with huge potential.

“As ever, cultural fit was the prime driver and I know that Charles and his team will find Aston Lark and Howden to be a great forever home.”

Allegiance Insure managing director Charles Wintour said: “Our clients and staff are our primary consideration. Aston Lark has a first-rate reputation for client service and share our values. I am delighted we have been able to partner with Aston Lark and the Howden Group to allow us to broaden our client offering and provide our staff with further career development opportunities.”

Last month, Aston Lark announced plans to open two new offices in South Wales and the Thames Valley to expand its operations in the UK.