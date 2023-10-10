Mobility insurance provider AND-E has appointed Adrian Steele as its group chief reinsurance officer.
Steele will hold the position of group chief reinsurance officer for AND-E across Europe and in the UK.
In addition, he will report to Michael Kainzbauer, group CEO of AND-E.
Steele joins the firm from Toyota Insurance Services, where he was head of insurance solutions and head of KINTO Protect.
Furthermore, Steele has an eye on the future of mobile and has proven that with work in achieving reinsurance support for advances in mobility insurance and autonomous driving.
He also played a critical role in AND-E providing the insurance solution for Oxa.
Kainzbauer said: “Steele brings a deep knowledge of our business, having worked within the group for almost ten years. To say he is a very safe pair of hands for this critical position would be an understatement. Steele will leverage his vast experience of motor insurance claims, as well his fundamental appreciation for the evolution of mobility solutions to ensure we have the right partners behind us as we forge ahead in our goal to lead the way in connected mobility protection.”
More mobility moves
Churchill Expert, a unit of Direct Line Group, has finalised an agreement to offer insurance for vehicle subscription specialist EZOO’s electric vehicle (EV) subscription services.
The pay-as-you-go subscription service for electric cars is intended to increase the adoption of electric power.
As per the latest collaboration, Churchill Expert will offer insurance for EZOO’s fleet of electric subscription vehicles.
This strategy will aid EZOO in providing its customers with an all-inclusive subscription suite that comprises vehicle usage, insurance and round-the-clock breakdown cover for a monthly payment.