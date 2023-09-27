Churchill Expert will offer insurance coverage for EZOO’s fleet of electric subscription vehicles. Credit: buffaloboy/Shutterstock.com.

Churchill Expert, a unit of Direct Line Group, has finalised an agreement to offer insurance for vehicle subscription specialist EZOO’s electric vehicle (EV) subscription services.

The pay-as-you-go subscription service for electric cars is intended to increase the adoption of electric power.

As per the latest collaboration, Churchill Expert will offer insurance for EZOO’s fleet of electric subscription vehicles.

This strategy will aid EZOO in providing its customers with an all-inclusive subscription suite that comprises vehicle usage, insurance and round-the-clock breakdown cover for a monthly payment.

Churchill Expert Flexible Fleet Partnerships head Nicola Richmond said: “Appetite for flexible vehicle usership options, such as subscription, is on the rise, particularly amongst younger generations.

“Our research shows that one of the key draws of subscription is the convenience of having insurance, maintenance, tax and breakdown cover included in the fixed monthly cost of the vehicle.

“We are excited to be arranging fleet insurance for EZOO and look forward to growing the partnership.”

Churchill Expert focuses on offering mobility insurance as well as business and landlord insurance through collaborations.

Commenting on the deal, EZOO co-founder and CEO Lash Saranna said: “Our decision to partner with Churchill Expert was based on their team willing to listen to our requirements and collaborate with us to create a bespoke comprehensive insurance cover, which meets our needs providing best practice and ease of use for both parties.

“This results in a solution that offers our subscription customers peace of mind, knowing every electric car from EZOO is delivered with comprehensive insurance cover as standard.”