Credit: Allianz.

Firstly, the mandate of Oliver Bäte as chairman of the board of management and CEO of Allianz SE has been renewed and extended to 2028.

Andreas Wimmer’s role of member of the board of management responsible for life and asset management has been renewed for five years.

Claire-Marie Coste-Lepoure, chief actuary and head of planning & controlling of Allianz SE and previously the CFO and deputy CEO of Allianz Global Corporate & Specialy SE, has been hired as member of the board of management effective January 1 2024.

Coste-Lepoure will succeed Giulio Terzariol, who has moved to Generali to become CEO of its new insurance arm.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Allianz SE Michael Diekmann said: “The Supervisory Board fully endorses the continuation of Oliver Bäte’s leadership, supported by his colleagues in the Board of Management, to maintain Allianz’s sustainable and profitable growth, to further develop its thriving and productive workforce, and sharpen its competitive positioning for the future.”

Chairman of the Board of Management of Allianz SE Oliver Bäte added: “I thank the Supervisory Board for their confidence and support, and I look forward to continuing to serve the stakeholders of Allianz in a changing world.

“Giulio has been a wonderful colleague, leader, and friend who brought excellence and integrity to every aspect of his portfolio. We would have loved to retain him, but we respect his personal decision and know that he will be successful in his next role.

“As we look ahead to Allianz’s next chapter of growth, we are fortunate to have proven and high-performing leaders such as Andreas on our Board. We are also fortunate to have strong and talented leaders such as Claire-Marie in the succession and development pipelines across our company. She has been working closely with Giulio on a seamless continuation of leadership and is fully ready to step into her new role.”