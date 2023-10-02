Credit: BalkansCat via Shutterstock.

With effect from January 2024, Terzariol will report directly to Generali group CEO Philippe Donnet. He will also join the group management committee of Assicurazioni Generali.

The CEO Insurance role is responsible for overseeing the activities of the CEOs of Generali’s insurance business units: Italy, DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), France & Global Business Activities (which includes Europe Assistance and Global Business Lines) and International (including CEE, Mediterranean & Latin America, and Asia).

Furthermore, the creation of the new division enhances coordination, effectiveness, and strategic alignment across geographies. It also aims o streamline and simplify the group’s model and help meet the Generali strategic plan Lifetime Partner 24: Driving Growth.

Terzariol joins the Generali leadership team from Allianz SE where he served in management functions for more than 20 years, most recently as a member of the board of management and group chief financial officer.

In addition, Terzariol graduated from Bocconi University Milan with a master’s degree in business administration. He started his career in insurance at Generali Versicherung in Munich and Vienna before joining Allianz SE in 1998.

Generali group CEO, Philippe Donnet, said: “We are proud to welcome Giulio Terzariol as CEO Insurance at Generali. We will benefit from the wealth of experience that Giulio is bringing to the Group, leading teams in different countries across the world. It is an exciting time for Generali, as demonstrated by the success of our strategy, strong financial position and profitable growth. I am confident that with the addition of Giulio to our leadership team, recently recognised by the market as the best in Europe, we will continue to strengthen our position in the insurance sector.”