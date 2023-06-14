Daugherty Insurance Group offers business, home-auto, life and health insurance solutions. Credit: Julian Hochgesang on Unsplash.

US-based insurance brokerage ALKEME has announced the acquisition of Daugherty Insurance Group, a full-service insurance agency.

The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the transaction.

With the acquisition of Daugherty Insurance Group, ALKEME hopes to bolster its property and casualty insurance capabilities in Texas.

Based in Sugar Land, Texas, the acquired company is engaged in offering a wide range of business, home-auto, life and health insurance solutions.

The company caters to families, individuals, and businesses.

ALKEME CEO Curtis Barton said: “We are excited about adding Daugherty Insurance Group into the ALKEME family. Daugherty has been a beacon of trust for their customers for over 30 years, and our shared focus of providing exemplary customer service and affordable insurance solutions makes it a perfect fit.”

Daugherty Insurance Group president John Daugherty said: “We are looking forward to continuing to offer our services and amazing customer support to our local businesses and individuals while expanding our offerings with the ALKEME partnership.

“This is an exciting time for our clients and our team, as we instantly expand our offering, our reach, and gain access to ALKEME’s innovative and proven growth platform.”

Last month, ALKEME acquired Idaho-based full-service insurance agency Infinity Insurance Group.

Through its network of carriers, Infinity Insurance provides home, health, auto, life, and commercial insurance.