California-based insurance brokerage firm Alkeme has acquired Infinity Insurance Group, a full-service insurance agency based in Idaho, US.

Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed by the companies.

Infinity Insurance is focused on delivering home, health, auto, life and commercial insurance via its network of carriers.

Alkeme CEO Curtis Barton said: “We are excited about what Infinity Insurance Group brings to our partner network in terms of experience, products and location.

“Infinity is well respected in Idaho and adding them to the Alkeme family expands our coverage, our footprint and we look forward to working with their amazing team.”

Infinity Insurance Group president Dave Shoults said: “We are extremely proud of what we have built at Infinity Insurance Group and were very careful in our choice of a partner like Alkeme.

“As we look to grow and break into new markets, Alkeme’s track record of helping partners grow while retaining autonomy, coupled with its deep resources, will be invaluable in reaching our lofty goals.”

Alkeme aids insurance brokerages to achieve growth via the use of innovation, shared services, consultation, and marketing.

Headquartered in Ladera Ranch, California, and backed by GCP Capital Partners, Alkeme caters to clients with a range of offerings, including P&C, benefits, surety, risk and wealth management.

This deal comes two months after Alkeme acquired NAPA Insurance Center, a Texas-based insurance agency delivering health and P&C Insurance to NAPA’s independently owned Auto Part Stores and Auto Care Centers across the US.