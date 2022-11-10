Acrisure Cyber Services buys Homefield IT to enhance capabilities

ACS offers an all-in-one solution for risks posed by cyberattacks. Credit: Darwin Laganzon from Pixabay.

Acrisure Cyber Services (ACS), a unit of insurance broker Acrisure, has acquired Homefield IT for an undisclosed sum.

The acquired firm, which is based in New York, is a full-service technology partner for businesses across the US.

Homefield IT specialises in managed IT services, including cloud and digital transformation.

Through the acquisition, ACS, which provides a comprehensive solution to manage the serious risks brought on by cyberattacks, wants to improve its capabilities and products.

Businesses use Homefield IT’s services to enhance productivity, mitigate cyber risks and drive growth via the use of technology.

As per the terms of the agreement, Homefield IT’s senior management team, including executive vice president of strategy Alexander Stavdal and Jackie Oliva, executive vice president of operations, will remain with the business.

Acrisure Cyber Services president Bill Meara said: “We are unique in the marketplace in that we focus on providing clients with a solution based on their risk profile, size, industry and other factors. Cyberdefense is not a one-size-fits-all exercise.

“Adding the experts at Homefield IT is a force multiplier for the overall ACS offering, and our outlook for 2023 and beyond is bright.”

Homefield IT co-founder Joseph Rabinowitz said: “Our success is a result of the most passionate team in the industry, consistently focused on delivering uncompromising service to our clients. Acrisure’s reputation and resources will extend our reach and provide greater opportunity and value to our incredible employees, customers and partners alike.”

In September 2022, Acrisure acquired CRK Commercial Insurance Services to expand its operations in the UK.