Acrisure continues acquisition spree with CRK Commercial Insurance purchase

American insurance broker Acrisure has expanded its footprint in the UK by acquiring CRK Commercial Insurance Services, which specialises in providing commercial schemes.

This is Acrisure’s second acquisition in the UK this year, the first being that of Russell Scanlan, an independent specialty broker.

The deal, whose financial details were not disclosed, will likely be closed at the start of October 2022.

The deal will give CRK’s team access to Acrisure’s technology capabilities and global network of brokers.

Acrisure UK Retail president Mark McIlquham said: “CRK is a profoundly entrepreneurial and agile business with a fantastic client base. We were particularly attracted by the truly bespoke, unique schemes that the team have developed with their in-depth knowledge and understanding of specific trades and industries.”

Post-acquisition, CRK will continue to operate under its own brand name as part of the Acrisure UK Retail.

CRK managing director Darren Wills said: “Acrisure allows me to carry on running the business I am passionate about and have built up since 2000 as well as enables me to grow and diversify.”

Acrisure, which is on an acquisition spree, has completed or has under letter of intent over 800 partnerships globally, with operations already in 15 countries.

Early this year, it forayed into the Spanish market by acquiring Summa Insurance Brokerage. The company’s reinsurance arm, Acrisure Re, also struck a strategic broking alliance with German broker LEUE & NILL in August this year.