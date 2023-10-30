This means a variety of health and wellness services, including the YuLife app and online hub, are now available in Japan.
In addition, this is the first collaborative project with leading UK-based insurtech start-up, YuLife, in which Dai-ichi Life invested in July 2022. Through this pilot, Dai-ichi Life intends to harness YuLife’s strengths to pioneer innovative life insurance products and services, thereby further advancing the group’s core businesses.
With the pilot, Dai-ichi will provide test users with the YuLife app, which equips employees with an engagement platform that incentivises wellbeing initiatives and rewards healthy living.
Furthermore, the app has a number of fun gamification features, such as leaderboards, challenges, quests, and duels to improve user experience.
The YuLife app is used by approximately 1,000 companies and over 650,000 employees in the United Kingdom. The app has also received a 4.9/5 rating on Trustpilot, the world’s largest review site, making YuLife the #1 rated employee benefit in the UK.
YuLife recently launched YuScore, an AI-powered metric that provides a dynamic, real-time assessment of a business’ health and wellbeing profile.
With YuScore, companies that are customers of YuLife can gain health and wellbeing insights into their risk profiles based on employee engagement in healthy activities.
The YuLife app tracks and rewards users for participating in everyday activities such as walking and meditation and these metrics are used to calculate the YuScore.
Furthermore, this is powered by a proprietary machine learning algorithm that uses demographic, biometric, and socioeconomic factors to determine a firm’s risk level.
Once trends are identified, customers will receive targeted recommendations based on their YuScore data to boost workforce health.