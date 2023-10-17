With YuScore, companies that are customers of YuLife can gain health and wellbeing insights into their risk profiles based on employee engagement in healthy activities.
The YuLife app tracks and rewards users for participating in everyday activities such as walking and meditation and these metrics are used to calculate the YuScore.
Furthermore, this is powered by a proprietary machine learning algorithm that uses demographic, biometric, and socioeconomic factors to determine a firm’s risk level.
Once trends are identified, customers will receive targeted recommendations based on their YuScore data to boost workforce health.
YuScore and YuLife brings the health and life insurance industry a step closer to dynamic risk management, with the help of AI, by continuously monitoring employee health and wellbeing to empower businesses to take preventative measures before issues escalate.
“Since the foundation of YuLife, our mission has been to inspire individuals worldwide to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives,” said Sammy Rubin, CEO and founder of YuLife.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
“YuScore marks a significant milestone for YuLife as we strive to empower businesses to leverage group insurance products as a tool that can support employee health and wellbeing. YuScore is set to transform our customers’ ability to measure – and even forecast – the impact of their wellbeing initiatives dynamically and accurately, which is vital in order to demonstrate how much tangible value a healthy workforce has for an organisation.”
“YuScore represents a watershed advancement in risk assessment. This new data-driven approach uses dynamic risk modelling to offer insights into employee health trends, enabling businesses to mitigate risks with targeted recommendations,” said Dr. John Ronayne, lead data scientist at YuLife. “YuScore is a highly sophisticated and comprehensive tool that empowers businesses to optimise their wellness strategies, providing tailored recommendations and resources to promote healthier lifestyles leading to lasting, positive change.”