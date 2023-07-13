This role is within the insurance consulting and technology (ICT) business of WTW and Chaubal will report to Marcus Bowser, managing director, UK and Ireland Life.

Chaubal joined WTW in June 2022, bringing close to 13 years of experience across non-life and life insurance, consulting, and asset management.

Previously, Chaubal led EY’s non-life capital and sustainable financial initiatives, working with insurers to help develop their ESG strategy.

“Over the past three years we’ve doubled the size of our insurance investment advisory business. This is a strategically important area for our insurance partners and for this reason I’m delighted to appoint Punil to lead the team,” said Bowser.

“As a renowned expert and thought leader on sustainable finance and investment, Punil will be a major asset as we continue to innovate and develop propositions that help our clients take advantage of emerging opportunities for profitable growth and invest for a more sustainable tomorrow.”

Chaubal added: “I am excited to be taking on this new role and look forward to continuing to work with one of the industry’s most talented insurance and investment teams. Interest rate volatility, persistent claims inflation and tough underwriting conditions are some of the challenges driving the need for greater sophistication for insurance investment portfolios. We are well placed to build on our strong track record in helping clients optimise their investments in this highly regulated and competitive environment.”

WTW has also announced the appointment of Anthony Plotnek to lead the firm’s private assets and capital management (PACM) team.