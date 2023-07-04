Credit: pixfly via Shutterstock.

The PACM team is within the insurance consulting and technology (ICT) business at WTW.

Plotnek will be based in London and report to Marcus Bowser, managing director, UK and Ireland Life.

He first joined WTW in 2021 with 16 years of experience across life insurance, consulting, and insurance investments. Prior to WTW, he held senior level roles at Just Group and Canada Life. He was also a founding member of the insurance investment team at EY.

“We are delighted to have Anthony lead the newly combined Private Assets and Capital Management business,” said Bowser.

“He has a wealth of Solvency II regulatory and Private Asset experience, including unrivalled expertise in the equity release mortgage market having worked with the majority of insurers with exposure to the asset class. This senior appointment, combined with recent targeted hires, demonstrates our commitment to invest in industry-leading talent and further expand the scope of insurance investment and balance sheet management solutions to help clients excel.”

Plotnek added: “SUK reforms combined with the challenges firms are facing moving into a sustained period of high inflation and high rates are driving the need for greater sophistication in private asset valuation, modelling and risk management, including updating internal model calibrations for new private asset investments. I look forward to building on WTW’s strong track record in delivering bespoke solutions to help unlock value and enhance return on investment for our clients.”

The WTW PACM team will also be joined by Muhammed Amjad and Gerard Anderson as director and associate director respectively.

Recently, WTW formed a new partnership with law firm Clyde & Co to help clients manage climate risks.

As part of the cooperation, WTW will provide Clyde & Co’s expertise in climate legal and risk management as part of its offering of climate analytics and consultancy.

The combined offering is expected to assist companies in better understanding and managing the risks associated with climate liabilities and in taking advantage of the possibilities that climate change presents.