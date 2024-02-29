WorldTrips has joined forces with insurtech company bolt to introduce a device protection programme for the travel insurance sector.
The collaboration aims to provide travellers with coverage for their connected devices including smartphones, tablets and laptops.
With the new offering, insureds will have 24/7 access to bolt’s digital claims process, enabling them to file claims from anywhere in the world without the need to wait until they return home.
It allows travellers to add device coverage when purchasing their travel insurance from WorldTrips, paying only for the protection they need.
This option covers all individuals and devices within the insured’s travelling party, offering a cost-effective solution for customers.
WorldTrips is part of the Tokio Marine HCC group, a specialty insurance group under the umbrella of Tokio Marine Group.
bolt EVP of alternative distribution Clayton Bodnarek said: “Our work with WorldTrips speaks to the importance of staying connected with friends and family while travelling, especially for students and those who are travelling for business.
“Together, WorldTrips and bolt developed a solution that is affordable and easily accessible to every type of traveller, providing peace of mind that you will be protected and connected even when you are away from home.”
WorldTrips president and CEO Mark Carney said: “We see bolt as an ideal partner because of their unique device protection product that is easily accessible at any time and anywhere in the world. With people storing so much critical information on their devices these days, it is paramount to ensure those devices are protected when people travel.”
Last year in November, bolt teamed up with NJJ telecom group, owned by Xavier Niel, to offer device insurance to European telcos within the NJJ portfolio.
In October 2023, bolt entered a collaboration with Three Sweden, a telecommunications service provider, to deliver device protection solutions to customers online and in-store.
Earlier this month, bolt launched MyTravel, a new travel insurance offering in Hong Kong, available exclusively through FWD’s online insurance platform.