bolttech Insurance, the Hong Kong unit of Singapore-based insurtech company bolttech, has launched a new travel insurance offering.
Called MyTravel, the two-tier offering is available exclusively through FWD’s online insurance platform.
Under the MyTravel superior plan, customers are reimbursed up to HK$25,000 ($3,197) for changes in travel dates or cancellations, capped at 50% of the public transportation and accommodation costs.
In addition to cancellation coverage, MyTravel offers compensation for missed events due to sickness or accidents.
Customers can receive up to HK$3,000 under the premium plan and HK$15,000 under the superior plan for such incidents.
The insurance product covers a wide age range from 60 days to 80 years.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
All insured members are entitled to medical expense coverage of up to HK$1.5m, along with 24-hour global emergency assistance services.
MyTravel also includes emergency pet boarding coverage and coverage for personal tech items against theft or robbery.
Currently, MyTravel is available for purchase by Hong Kong residents and for journeys originating from Hong Kong.
The product’s emergency assistance and claims services are supported by Allianz Worldwide Partners (Hong Kong).
bolttech regional general manager, Hong Kong & Taiwan Alister Musgrave said: “With many of us having exciting travel plans ahead, we are delighted to give our customers peace of mind with bolttech Insurance’s MyTravel product, offering coverage benefits for travel reimbursements and medical coverage. Whether you are travelling for leisure or business, MyTravel is the perfect plan to protect against the many risks of travel.”
FWD Hong Kong and Macau chief marketing and digital officer Paul Tse said: “At FWD, we are committed to changing the way people feel about insurance by consistently developing digitally enabled and customer-led insurance products and services.
“MyTravel exemplifies our commitment to presenting an innovative product that caters to customers’ growing protection needs, and enhances the experience of purchasing insurance online.”
In November 2023, bolttech announced a partnership with Xavier Niel’s NJJ telecom group to offer device insurance for European telcos under the latter’s portfolio.