The collaboration means that bolttech will provide device insurance for European telcos under the NJJ portfolio.
Both Salt and Monaco Telecom aim to provide their customers with safe and sustainable device insurance solutions along with their offers.
Salt services more than 1.5 million postpaid mobile customers across Switzerland, a 99.9% population coverage, and Monaco Telecom has over 800,000 registered mobile customers.
Furthermore, the partnership between bolttech and the telcos means that the insurtech is the group’s preferred device protection partner to embed relevant coverage within the existing customer journey of the mobile operators.
Dr. Jens Schädler, Chief Executive Officer for bolttech Europe, said, “We are honoured to build on our long-standing relationships with existing partners under NJJ, such as Salt and Monaco Telecom, to strengthen and expand our international collaboration. Together, we will deliver a wide range of next-generation device protection to more customers across Europe. This partnership marks a significant milestone for bolttech as we expand our partnership with NJJ and strengthen our leadership in the device protection space.”
bolttech has a history with telcos as, in October 2023, it partnered with telecommunications service provider Three Sweden for device protection solutions.
The collaboration between bolttech and Three Sweden will offer device protection solutions to customers both online and in-store.
In addition, this boosts bolttech and its existing relationship with CK Hutchison Holdings (CKHH), increasing on other key relationships with CKHH businesses globally including WINDTRE in Italy, Drei Austria, and Three Hong Kong.
Furthermore, under the new partnership, Three Sweden customers will have access to non-binding, device protection insurance and services covering damage, theft, loss and unauthorised use.