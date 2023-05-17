TAG Consulting advised World Insurance Associates on the deal. Credit: Vardan Papikyan on Unsplash.

US-based personal and commercial lines insurer World Insurance Associates (World) has acquired Michigan-based peer Morris Insurance Group of Clinton Township and Rochester.

The deal consideration was not revealed.

Morris offers personal, commercial, health and life insurance services.

World Insurance Associates CEO and co-founder Rich Eknoian said: “I’d like to welcome Morris Insurance to the World family. They are a knowledgeable group of insurance professionals, and I know they will be successful as part of World.”

TAG Consulting offered advice to World on the deal while Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla offered legal advice.

MacElree Harvey offered legal advice and Sica Fletcher advised Morris Insurance on the deal.

Morris owner Bruce Morris said: “At Morris Insurance Group, we dedicate ourselves to answering our clients’ questions and providing solutions for their specific needs.

“Our reputation is built on integrity, expertise, and exceptional customer service and we are thrilled to be joining World, a company that exemplifies these same principles.”

World offers employee and executive benefits, as well as retirement, personal and commercial insurance.

It has concluded more than 190 acquisitions since its inception in 2011 and caters to its clients from over 250 US offices.