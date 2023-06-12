World Insurance Associates announced the purchased of Bryant Asset Protection. Credit: Vardan Papikyan on Unsplash.

Insurance brokerage World Insurance Associates has purchased New York-based Bryant Asset Protection (BAP) for an undisclosed sum.

Established in 1951 by Charles Bryant, BAP is an insurance agency that offers diverse insurance products and services to both businesses and individuals.

The firm primarily operates in Albany, Saratoga, Rensselaer and Schenectady counties. It also has operations in 12 other US states.

Bryant Asset Protection president Jeffrey C Bryant said: “The hallmark of Bryant Asset Protection’s business is our consistent focus on finding insurance products and strategies that work for individuals, families and businesses.

“BAP’s staff is trained to maximise personalised service for clients and to act with professionalism and integrity in all lines of business.

“As we looked to add services and value for our clients, partnering with World and what they can bring to the table proved a great fit. We look forward to being a part of World [Insurance Associates], and offering our clients additional products and services to meet their needs.”

For the latest deal, Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla offered legal counsel while Fortrust Diligence advised World.

BAP received legal counsel from DuCharme Clark.

World Insurance Associates CEO and co-founder Rich Eknoian said: “BAP has a long history of providing honest and professional service to their customers, and I know they will continue to be successful as part of the World family.”

The latest deal comes shortly after World announced the acquisition of Rubicon Benefits, which provides employee benefits to businesses in the New York metropolitan area and other parts of the US.