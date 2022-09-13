Westland Insurance acquires Montridge Advisory and BST Insurance

Westland intends to grow its business in the North American country Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

Canada’s Westland Insurance has strengthened its benefits consulting and property and casualty (P&C) practices with the purchase of two local brokerages.

The acquisition of Montridge Advisory Group and BST Insurance is effective 01 September 2022. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Vancouver, Montridge Advisory Group is a employee benefits advisor.

Westland expects the acquisition of Montridge to increase the depth of its employee benefits platform.

BST Insurance Brokers, Pickering, Ontario-based full-service P&C brokerage, has been in operation for more than four decades.

The acquisition of BST Insurance Brokers marks Westland’s entry into Pickering.

Westland president and COO Jamie Lyons said: “Montridge Advisory expands Westland’s benefits consulting business significantly.

“It makes up a key part of our benefits consulting platform, an area of focus for us right now. Acquiring BST Insurance and growing in the strategically important Ontario market is also very exciting for us.

“The teams at both brokerages share our commitment to exceptional client service and we’re thrilled to welcome them to our Westland team.”

Recently, Westland Insurance closed the acquisition of North American film and entertainment insurance broker, Front Row Insurance Brokers.

Front Row Insurance Brokers is engaged in providing fast insurance and risk management solutions to the entertainment industry, including film production, music, theatre, live performance and commercial photographers.

Westland’s brokers provide advisory-based services and expertise across commercial, farm, personal, employee benefits, and specialty insurance segments.