Westland Insurance buys The Winch Group to boost brokerage business

Canada-based insurance broker Westland Insurance has bought The Winch Group in a bid to bolsters its presence in the commercial brokerage activities.

The Winch Group provides full-service brokerage solutions that are curated for employee benefits, financial planning as well as estate and retirement planning for customers in Ontario, Canada.

The new deal will see Westland Insurance expanding its product base and further strengthening its position in Canadian full-service commercial brokerage market.

Westland Insurance president and COO Jamie Lyons said: “Expanding in the benefits consulting business with the acquisition of The Winch Group represents an exciting new chapter for Westland.

“Providing employee benefits is a vital part of operating any business, and The Winch Group’s reputation and experience in this area is outstanding.

“Adding their significant expertise and professionalism bolsters our Commercial expertise and we’re excited to welcome them to our team.”

Westland Insurance further noted that it aims to further invest and enhance its activities in Canada by natural means and strategic acquisitions.

Westland Insurance commercial and eastern Canada operations EVP Donna Barclay said: “The Winch Group’s foundations are similar to Westland’s as they have a strong commitment to client satisfaction and providing exceptional service and advice.

“We’re very excited to welcome Gary Winch and J Scott Guest and their team to our Westland team.”

Last month, Westland Insurance Group announced the purchase of National Truck League Insurance Brokers, which offers specialty transportation brokerage across Canada.

A month prior to that, Westland Insurance Group bought EckRim Agencies and Wm Anderson Agencies with an aim to enhance its footprint in Canada’s British Columbia (BC) and Alberta region.