Wismer joins the wefox executive team team and will report to Julian Teicke, founder and CEO.

Co-founder and current CFO Fabian Wesemann is now chief investment officer where he heads up M&A as wefox prepares to expand internationally.

Christopher Kampshoff, who headed up the M&A unit since 2019, will move into a new operational role within the company.

The appointment of Wismer, who brings more than 25 years’ global finance experience backed with a strong track record of driving profitability and leading diverse teams, reinforces the company’s world-class leadership team and global expansion strategy.

Teicke said: “Jonathan’s experience and strong track record with a number of Fortune 100 international insurance companies make him the perfect fit for wefox as we successfully transition into a mature scaleup.”

“This is another significant step for wefox as we focus on driving profitable growth while expanding our international footprint through acquisitions.

“We have established a strong M&A track record in the last four years. The appointment of Fabian as CIO will ensure we now build on our existing work to drive our global expansion and sustain our consistent growth.”

Wismer added: “I’m thrilled to join the wefox team at this juncture in the company’s journey and to do my part in contributing to its continued growth and focus on profitability, as well as serving its many stakeholders.”