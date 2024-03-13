Mile Auto will use VIU’s digital omnichannel platform to enhance customer acquisition costs and expand its client base. Credit: PHOTOBUAY/Shutterstock.com.

VIU by HUB, an omnichannel insurance brokerage platform, has joined forces with US-based company Mile Auto to serve low-mileage drivers.

Mile Auto, a pay-per-mile auto insurance provider, is claimed to help drivers save up to 40% by using patented technology that charges customers based on the actual miles driven, without the need for privacy-invasive tracking devices.

The company also serves as an exclusive provider of Porsche Auto Insurance to offer specialised coverage for Porsche owners.

For Mile Auto, utilising VIU’s digital omnichannel platform is projected to enhance customer acquisition costs and expand its client base.

Mile Auto’s use of computer vision and decision analytics to support its pay-per-mile insurance model ensures that drivers pay a low monthly base rate plus costs for the miles they drive.

This precision in premium calculation is particularly beneficial for drivers who travel less than 10,000 miles per year.

Mile Auto CEO Fred Blumer said: “We are excited to leverage VIU’s success as an omnichannel distributor to not only maximise the number of drivers who can benefit from our tech-driven solution but deliver a stellar customer experience with honest and expert advice.”

VIU provides a comprehensive range of personal insurance coverage options, including homeowners, condo, renters, landlord, pet, and life insurance.

It enables customers to compare policies, purchase coverage, and get expert advice.

In addition, VIU serves as a resource for underwriters, supporting a “disciplined approach” to scaling, acquisition, and service.

Recently, VIU was in the news for its partnerships with ADT home security systems provider SafeStreets and home equity sharing company Unison.

VIU head and executive vice-president Bryan Davis said: “VIU continues to deliver on its promise to provide differentiated, personalised and innovative solutions to our customers and partners while Mile Auto gains the opportunity to improve its customer experience and scale its business.”