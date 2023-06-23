The partnership will help homeowners to get necessary advice from experts. Credit: Unseen Studio on Unsplash.

Digital insurance brokerage platform VIU by HUB has forged an alliance with home equity sharing firm Unison to streamline homeowners’ personal insurance plans.

Under the tie-up, homeowners can shop for quotes and compare, buy and manage personal insurance plans across various insurance carriers operating in the fields of home, auto, condo, renters, life and pet.

They will also get necessary advice from experts.

Driven by insurance brokerage and financial services firm Hub International, VIU combines a digital-first experience and communications with live agents to provide consumers with simplified personal insurance coverage.

VIU’s technical capabilities, which have been designed to work directly with consumers, help the platform to easily embed within partner companies’ workflows and systems.

This allows the partner companies to offer added value to their clients and support the company’s growth.

VIU by HUB EVP and head Bryan Davis said: “Too often we hear about homeowners who only look at their insurance policies when purchasing a new home.

“That’s a miss as constantly changing dynamics in the housing market may impact the kind of coverage you need.

“By merging technology and human expertise, VIU helps homeowners manage their insurance policies easily so they can be more aware of their needs and confident the right coverage is always in place.”

In a separate development, Hub International announced that it had concluded a $6.9bn debt raise to refinance its $6.4bn term loan debt that was due in 2025, thereby increasing the maturity period of the new debt to 2030.