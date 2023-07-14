VIU by HUB and SafeStreets partners to help their customers with improved opportunity to buy personal insurance coverage. Credit: Rawpixel.com/ shutterstock.com.

Digital insurance brokerage platform VIU by HUB has collaborated with US-based ADT home security systems provider SafeStreets to allow its customers to purchase personal insurance coverage using various carriers.

Under the partnership, SafeStreets’ customers will receive advice and a comprehensive method to manage physical and financial risks to their homes by connecting VIU’s digital insurance brokerage platform.

The customers could also reduce their insurance premiums.

They can further work directly with VIU’s licensed independent agents to buy and compare policies that could help them to secure their homes and reduce the potential of making a claim.

VIU by HUB EVP and head Bryan Davis said: “VIU by HUB and SafeStreets have a shared mission: help our customers protect what matters most.

“SafeStreets customers are already taking critical steps to minimise risk to their homes.

“It makes sense then to take it a step further and work with a digital insurance broker that can bring carrier options and the expertise necessary to know how to build upon the physical protections already in place and ultimately minimise claims and lower costs.”

VIU primarily helps consumers to compare, shop for and navigate personal insurance policies in diverse sectors.

Last month, the company partnered with home equity-sharing firm Unison to enhance homeowners’ personal insurance policies.

SafeStreets CEO Jared Chappell said: “Beyond the physical security and peace of mind they provide, home security systems can be a tool for reducing insurance premiums.

“But with requirements varying by carrier, it can be difficult for consumers to navigate any potential discounts on their own.”