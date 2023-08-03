The insights from Vitality on incentives come from analysis on members’ exercise habits at different ages. Members of all ages can track their physical activity to earn points and unlock rewards.

According to the results, while members of all ages are highly active, those over the age of 50 record around 11% more active days monthly (15.7) than those younger than them (14.1).

In addition, one of the most popular rewards is Apple Watch and older members are also benefitting from this the most. Vitality stated that, on average, those over 60 using this benefit improved their activity by 15% more than those under 30.

Furthermore, data from Vitality and its Britain’s Healthiest Workplace study showed that, on average, only 4.9% of employees engage with health and wellbeing apps or incentives available in the market.

However, Vitality exceeds this, with more than 50% of members on its Business and Corporate plans (where comparable benchmarks exist) engaging within one month of the plan starting.

Nick Read, managing director, Vitality Programme said: “Making healthy decisions is not easy. At Vitality, we know first-hand that it takes a complex combination of nudges and incentives to truly bring about sustainable behaviour change.

“Making the decision to get active is beneficial for health at all ages, so it’s positive to see that our business is driving engagement among all age groups. However, it’s particularly great to see the over 50s making healthy lifestyle changes and reaping the benefits of the Vitality Programme, as we understand the importance of getting active at older ages to improve people’s longevity and promote healthy ageing.”