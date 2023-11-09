Marsh has left VisionTrack by mutual consent and Pickard will replace him as CEO as part of a restructure of VisionTrack to ease the increased demand of their digital platform.

VisionTrack is an AI video telematics and connected fleet data firm. It also partners with vehicle operators to dramatically reduce road deaths and injusries.

In addition, the company is aiming for more efficient risk management whilst supporting their road safety strategy.

Markerstudy Group CEO Kevin Spencer said: “We are really excited to endorse our commitment to developing this multi-award winning, cutting-edge organisation. The new team and platform are well-positioned to take the company to the next stage. I would like to congratulate Ben, and thank Simon for his commitment to the growth of the business and passion for road safety.”

Speaking of his appointment as VisionTrack CEO, Pickard added: “I relish the challenge of taking over from Simon and carrying on the good work. Embracing the latest advances in machine learning and computer vision and knowing we are making a difference to the safety of all road users is what gets me out of bed in the morning! Technology is at the heart of the VisionTrack platform and success, and I am committed to ensuring we remain a market leader in this sector, transforming commercial fleet safety with our sophisticated industry-leading IoT platform, Autonomise.ai, and AI video telematics solutions.”

