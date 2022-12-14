The companies are looking to cover one million assets. Image by kalhh from Pixabay

Universal Sompo General Insurance has teamed up with Zopper, an insurance infrastructure API platform, to launch an integrated insurance product for customers in India.

The alliance will allow customers to purchase insurance seamlessly and also give them an option to buy a protection plan

Through this partnership, the companies are looking to cover one million assets by offering personalised insurance solutions to users.

Furthermore, the alliance partners intend to provide a hassle-free customer experience, from policy generation to claims management.

Commenting on the partnership, Universal Sompo General Insurance managing director and CEO Sharad Mathur said: “We are delighted to partner with Zopper, to offer our growing customer base, a convenient and easy medium to buy insurance covers. Customers can now avail tailored protection packages that are specially curated for their lifestyle security.

“We attempt to provide tailor-made and affordable insurance covers to our customers and ‘re confident that this partnership will deliver great value to them.”

Universal Sompo General Insurance is a joint venture Sompo Japan Insurance and of Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Karnataka Bank, Dabur Investment . Zopper co-founder and CEO Surjendu Kuila added: “Today’s customers seek insurance offerings which are customised as per their needs and are delivered in a convenient manner. We are happy to partner with Universal Sompo General Insurance to develop a special embedded insurance offering that will not only provide easy access to insurance but also offer protection to daily use durables.”