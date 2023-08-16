Credit: FocusStocker / Shutterstock.com.

In addition, Superscript has also appointed Tim Joslyn as chief technology and operations officer.

Joslyn joined in July 2023 and Barclay will start on 1 September 2023.

Barclay will take responsibility for scaling distribution and delivering client experiences across the direct, partnerships, and advisory teams across the world. This also includes working on crucial offerings such as embedded insurance and banking propositions, along with driving pan-European growth.

He joins from Marsh, where he was managing director head of UK affinity. Previously, he held senior positions at JLT/Thistle.

Furthermore, Joslyn will boost Superscript’s multi-carrier technology and data science services. This ensures the firm will continue to deliver innovative products and services in the sector.

He holds over 20 years of fintech experience as a CTO, investor and founder at firms such as Pollinate and Luscid.

Cameron Shearer, co-founder and CEO of Superscript, said: “The SME economy is diverse and complex, requiring innovative technical solutions to meet insurance demands. With the addition of Chris and Tim, Superscript has never been in a stronger position to capture significant market share in the UK, and increasingly, beyond.

“The experience and passion they bring in their respective fields further elevates Superscript as the challenger in business insurance, where technical and operational legacy is increasingly holding back the delivery of better customer experiences and better results for insurers. Building on our success to date, we’re dedicated to driving significant advancements for both the insurance industry and our valued customers.”