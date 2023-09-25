Gossé joins Sompo International from Chubb European Group, where he held the role of cyber head for Continental Europe and the MENA region. Credit: Jirsak / Shutterstock.com.

Property and casualty (P&C) (re)insurer Sompo International has named Jérôme Gossé as its new head of cyber insurance business for the Continental Europe region.

In the new position, Gossé will report to the company’s professional lines insurance head for the region, Mathieu Borneuf.

Prior to joining Sompo International, Gossé served in the role of cyber head for Continental Europe and the MENA region at Chubb European Group.

Gossé previously had stints at Zurich in Paris, France; as well as at Marsh in Canada and France.

Commenting on the appointment, Borneuf said: “With 15 years’ experience in the cyber insurance market, Jérôme brings extensive industry knowledge to a line of insurance that has experienced significant growth.

“Working alongside our global team of cyber insurance specialists, he is well-positioned to deliver cyber solutions that meet the needs of our broker partners and clients across Continental Europe and beyond.

Sompo International has made several management changes recently, including the hiring of Eric Herbelin from Manitoba Public Insurance to serve as its new country manager for the insurance business in Switzerland.

Herbelin reports to the company’s Continental Europe Insurance president Ralph Brand.

Earlier this month, the company appointed Bob Thaker as the CEO of commercial P&C insurance business in the UK.

As part of the revamp in the leadership team, Ian Keegan now manages the London Market wholesale and speciality unit while Mike Reid is responsible for the commercial lines segment in the country.