Financial product distribution company Simplicity Group has collaborated with insurance advisory company Passerelle Partners to expand its portfolio for ultra-high net worth (UNHW) clients.
Passerelle is engaged in advising global UHNW clients. It also partners with professional advisers in premium finance structures, bespoke financial products and wealth management solutions.
It also provides asset diversification, wealth preservation, wealth transfer and liability management solutions.
With the move, Passerelle founders Fernando Pou, Victoria Mayer and Chris Daniels have become partners at Simplicity.
Simplicity is engaged in providing investment, annuity and life insurance solutions, sales tools, and marketing strategies to support independent financial professionals, banks, broker-dealers and wealth management companies.
Simplicity partner and CEO Bruce Donaldson said: “Passerelle is a well-respected firm which continues to build on Simplicity’s expertise in developing bespoke strategies for private clients and expands the company’s international reach.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
“We are confident that Simplicity’s support and solutions will aid the Passerelle team as they continue to provide best-in-class products and services to their clients.”
Passerelle managing partner Fernando Pousaid said that the partnership will help Simplicity expand its domestic and international ultra-high net worth growth vertical.
Pousaid added: “We share a common vision, culture and work ethic that has continuously set us apart in the industry. This is a significant time for us, as we collectively enhance our resources, access and our ability to provide innovative solutions to the market.”
Waller Helms Advisors served as Passerelle’s exclusive financial adviser in the transaction.
Passerelle managing partner Chris Daniels said: “We are proud to combine forces with Simplicity and leverage the benefits of scale and influence this partnership delivers, creating synergies and value for our clients, external partners and team.”