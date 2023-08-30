Credit: kiquebg/Pixabay.

The US was top with insurance jobs posted in July 2023 with 13,787, a massive jump from India in second place with 2,156.

In June 2023, there were 53,320 active job postings in the US for insurance, over five times the next country.

In addition, the US also had 15,483 new insurance job postings in June 2023 and 16,783 postings were closed.

However, for July 2023, the UK was third with 2,021 and Germany followed with 1,880. Rounding up the top five is France with 1,495 insurance job posting in July 2023.

Canada (1,119), South Africa (873), Spain (626), Australia (555), and the Philippines (398) round up the top ten.

In terms of insurance job postings closed in July 2023, the US was top again with 18,499, but now followed by France (3,212) and the UK (2,383).

Source: GlobalData

