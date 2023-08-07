Credit: VideoFlow / Shutterstock.com.

The US also had 15,483 new insurance job postings in June 2023 and 16,783 postings were closed.

Next was India with 6,839 active job postings available in the insurance market and then Germany with 5,789.

Closing up the top five is France (4,977) and the UK (4,663).

Four of the top ten are in Europe (Germany, France, UK, Poland), the Americas have two (the US and Canada) while APAC has India, Australia and Hong Kong. South Africa is also in the ranking.

Hong Kong has only 1,070 active insurance jobs in the market in June 2023 while South Africa has 1,482. This just demonstrates what a massive insurance market the US has and how much other countries need to catch up.

Source: GlobalData

Our signals coverage is powered by GlobalData’s Disruptor data, which tracks all major deals, patents, company filings, hiring patterns and social media buzz across our sectors. These signals help us to uncover key innovation areas in the sector and the themes that drive them. They tell us about the topics on the minds of business leaders and investors, and indicate where leading companies are focusing their investment, deal-making and R&D efforts.