18,703 of these insurance jobs were for entry level applicants in Q3 2023 while 31,231 were for junior level positions.

Furthermore, 22,234 active job posting were for mid level and only 3,338 were for senior positions.

Source: GlobalData

Independent insurance broker Lockton has appointed Christen Thorbjørnsen, Harry Nilsen, Nikolai Jørgensen and Sigbjørn Larsen to its energy, renewables and property divisions in Norway.

The appointments from Lockton add to the firm’s growing Nordic team as it continue to expand its proposition to clients in the region.

