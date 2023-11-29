The appointments from Lockton add to the firm’s growing Nordic team as it continue to expand its proposition to clients in the region.
Thorbjørnsen and Nilsen both join from Willis Towers Watson in Norway where they were global client directors focusing on property, major oil & gas and renewable energy firms, both onshore and offshore.
Jørgensen brings a decade of marine and energy expertise to Lockton from his time as a broker and trainee lawyer at Willis Towers Watson.
In addition, Larsen arrives from Bane NOR, where he was head of insurance.
EJ Hentenaar, CEO of Lockton Europe, said: “Lockton’s tremendous growth in the Nordic region, particularly over the last 24 months is an incredibly proud achievement for all our associates. I am excited to welcome Christen, Harry, Nikolai and Sigbjørn to our Nordic team, they will bring deep rooted industry expertise to our Property, Energy and Renewables clients, and I look forward to seeing their leadership in driving great outcomes for our clients.”
Lockton is expanding in the Nordic region, including Sweden, and Frithioff is the final founding member of the senior team. The firm is now ready to build its presence and footprint in the region.
Frithioff brings over two decades of leadership experience in the Swedish market having spent 22 years at Howden Insurance Brokers where, most recently, he was deputy managing director.
Prior to this, he worked as a broker at Aon and Minet.