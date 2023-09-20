Credit: Spire Global/ Skyline Partners.

Global Macro Outlook was the biggest theme mentioned across insurance filings in August 2023.

In the first week of the month, it was mentioned 3,517 times, the most mentions of any theme in any week. It then went down to 2,474 in the next week.

US Outlook was another big theme with over two thousand mentions in filings in the first week of August 2023. This went down only slightly the following week with 1,919 mentions.

Furthermore, other big themes of the month were emerging economies, Europe Outlook, UK Outlook, and China Impact.

