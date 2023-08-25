This week saw 78 insurance-related tweets regarding Global Macro Outlook, the biggest theme discussed this week.

Other big themes included fintech, insurtech and innovation.

Source: GlobalData

Tweets of the week

Locating a lost #lifeinsurance policy can be a challenging task, but these steps, including searching documents and using online tools, can provide valuable assistance in finding the necessary information.#insurtech #insurance @JimHarris @HaroldSinnott @RLDI_Lamy @DigitalColmer pic.twitter.com/rSS8cK118S — Dr. Robin Kiera (@stratorob) August 21, 2023

Vesttoo has raised concerns that the joint action by BMA and White Rock violates the automatic stay provision, adding another twist to the ongoing legal battle.#insurance #insurtech @globaliqx @marcusborba @simonhodgkins @TylerCohenWood pic.twitter.com/681ZYgH0E5 — Dr. Robin Kiera (@stratorob) August 21, 2023

No one, I repeat NO ONE, should have to become legal experts to secure healthcare and beat a claim denial for a loved one.



Medicare (Dis)advantage, run by private health insurance corporations, is pushing people to this extreme.pic.twitter.com/tjjGQlL9nK — Ady Barkan (@AdyBarkan) August 23, 2023

Our signals coverage is powered by GlobalData’s Thematic Engine, which tags millions of data items across six alternative datasets — patents, jobs, deals, company filings, social media mentions and news — to themes, sectors and companies. These signals enhance our predictive capabilities, helping us to identify the most disruptive threats across each of the sectors we cover and the companies best placed to succeed.