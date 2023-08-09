Credit: chayanuphol/Shuttersstock

From the beginning of August 2022 to the end of July 2023, ESG has been the predominant theme in insurance filings.

The only point in the last year when ESG wasn’t the largest topic was Q4 2023. It was mentioned 4,513 times, but deal making was mentioned 4,788.

In addition, ESG hit its peak of mentions in Q1 2023 with 19,936 over the quarter.

Over the year, ESG received 46,351 mentions followed by deal making with 27,169.

Geopolitics, likely spurred on by the war in Ukraine, came third with 25,837 mentions, most of which were in Q1 2023.

Emerging economies received 18,900 and M&A got 18,503.

Source: GlobalData

