Elevance Health has 6,611 active insurance job postings still out there in August 2023. Within the month, there were also 374 new postings.

However, the firm did also manage to close 496 job postings.

Bajaj Finserv was second in terms of active job postings in insurance in August 2023 with 3,896. However, the company opened and closed very little in the month.

UnitedHealth (2,723), Allianz (2,514) and Allstate (2,496) completed the top five in terms of active job postings.

New additions to the top ten this month are Arthur J Gallagher, CNO Financial and AIA Group.

Source: GlobalData

