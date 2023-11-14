Sedgwick, a US-based, technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions provider, has appointed Neil Gibson as its UK CEO.
Gibson has been promoted from chief operations officer (COO) of Sedgwick’s operations in the UK, New Zealand, and the Middle East, Africa and Asia (MENA) region.
As COO, Gibson was responsible for all aspects of operational delivery and customer service across home, commercial and third-party administrator business units.
Gibson has insurance industry leadership experience of more than 18 years.
In the new role as CEO, he will also bring decades of expertise in operational claims management and colleague development.
Gibson said: “From my four years as COO to this new role, my focus remains on our people, as they are our most important asset in the work we do. I am committed to delivering on our values and objectives for the benefit of our 2,000-plus UK colleagues and the valued clients we serve.”
Gibson also serves on Sedgwick’s global environmental, social and governance committee.
He will succeed Paul White, who has been serving as Sedgwick UK, New Zealand and MENA CEO.
White will serve as regional CEO and continue to supervise Sedgwick’s business in the UK and other international territories.
White said: “Given Neil’s successful four-year tenure as COO, he is the natural choice to lead and drive our UK business to the next level.
“His industry experience and outstanding knowledge of our local business will serve him well in delivering the best possible service to our clients, and his involvement in Sedgwick’s activities will pave the way for his continued success. Neil brings significant value to his new position as Sedgwick continues to invest in the UK market.”