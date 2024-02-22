SBI Life Insurance has launched a 24/7 Inbound Helpline for non-resident Indians (NRIs) to boost global accessibility.
Customers residing anywhere outside India can use the SBI Life helpline. This helps reinforce SBI Life’s commitment to its customers with convenience and support.
In addition, the SBI Life helpline for NRIs aims to provide seamless assistance and guidance and various life insurance products and services. NRIs can now connect at any time of the day or night with representatives to address queries or concerns. It is also available in both English and Hindi.
Amit Jhingran, MD & CEO, SBI Life Insurance said: “At SBI Life, we understand the importance of staying connected with our customers, regardless of the geographical boundaries. We recognise that our valued NRI customers and prospects need seamless support service, transcending time zones. The launch of the exclusive 24×7 Inbound Helpline for NRIs, underscores our dedication to providing exceptional service & support to our valued customers. This initiative is a testament to our dedication of delivering unparalleled service to our global family of policyholders.”
He added: “With this initiative, we aim to further strengthen our relationship with customers globally, by offering them convenience in access to assistance and information on our comprehensive range of insurance solutions, round the clock. Our untiring commitment to serving our customers better is rooted in our belief that personalised human interactions will enable countless individuals to understand the value of insurance. With this initiative we hope to enhance the overall customer experience and reinforce our position as a customer centric insurer.”
Last year, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) directed SBI Life Insurance Company (SBI Life) to take over certain assets of Sahara India Life Insurance (SILIC).
The IRDAI said SILIC’s “financial position has been deteriorating with rising losses and a higher percentage of claims to total premium”.
According to the order, SILIC’s life insurance business will be transferred to SBI Life.