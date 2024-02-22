The digital transformation is expected to boost customer satisfaction and retention for BHSF. Credit: greenbutterfly/Shutterstock.

BHSF, a UK-based insurer, has adopted Sapiens’ software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform to transform its operational infrastructure.

The move is aimed at replacing BHSF’s legacy mainframe application to increase agility and speed up the market for changes through Sapiens’ no-code/low-code configuration tools.

Under the alliance, Sapiens’ platform including Sapiens IDITSuite for property and casualty (P&C) and Sapiens DigitalSuite will be deployed by BHSF.

Sapiens IDITSuite, driven by artificial intelligence, facilitates customer acquisition, billing, financing, claims and renewals. Sapiens DigitalSuite is a cloud-native digital engagement platform.

The solutions will be deployed in Sapiens’ cloud, hosted on Microsoft Azure.

Sapiens’ solution encompasses core policy, billing and claims, as well as digital applications for customers, employees and employers, tailored to BHSF’s personal accident and health and well-being cash plan products.

The digital transformation is expected to boost customer satisfaction and retention for BHSF.

BHSF CEO Heidi Stewart said: “BHSF is on a direct path to profitable growth, and Sapiens’ leading solutions and strategy are key to our digital growth. By delivering hyper-personalised digital customer experiences, Sapiens will provide operational efficiencies through automation and straight-through processing. Sapiens also provides rich insurance domain experience and implementation methodology.”

Sapiens president and CEO Roni Al-Dor said: “It is gratifying to empower BHSF’s journey to automation and enable them to provide an insurance service that delivers customer experiences that are in line with their corporate strategy.

“Boosting efficiency, revenue and growth for our customers is our mission and responsibility.”

In related news, Sapiens recently partnered with Binah.ai to bolster life insurance risk management by leveraging client-provided health data.

Additionally, OPES Digital Insurance in Vietnam has chosen Sapiens’ software suite to upgrade its core P&C operations.