Credit: FocusStocker / Shutterstock.com.

Chosen for its investment accounting and reporting capabilities, the Clearwater platform automates and streamlines RiverStone data consolidation, investment accounting, trade reconciliation, and reporting processes.

In addition, RiverStone will utilise Clearwater to help diversify its investment strategy, scale its business quickly, consolidate the single view of a multi-manager strategy, and boost industry expertise.

Furthermore, Clearwater removes the need to manually process and reconicle data from different sources and systems, while providing users with a daily comprehensive view of an entire portfolio across all asset classes.

“By leveraging Clearwater’s platform, we now have a daily comprehensive view of our entire portfolio across all asset classes,” said Neil Taylor, group chief investment officer at RiverStone International. “Clearwater’s technology and our increased transparency will allow for data-driven investment decision making and support our global growth ambitions.”

“Our team implemented RiverStone International in a remarkable four-month window and now provides their managers with a ‘single pane of glass’ view of their entire portfolio across all asset classes. Clearwater supports leading global insurers in a direct relationship across the globe with over $6 trillion in assets flowing through the system on a daily basis,” added Scott Erickson, chief revenue officer at Clearwater Analytics. “We help global insurers and reinsurers such as RiverStone International, as well as U.S. and Bermuda-based insurers, and we have a large presence across the European insurance market, making Clearwater the de-facto solution for investment accounting and reporting processes.”