QBE Re, the reinsurance division of the QBE Insurance Group, has appointed Andy Richardson as its new underwriting head for Bermuda.

Richardson is joining QBE Re from Aeolus Capital Management, Bermuda where he was portfolio manager.

Earlier, he also held senior roles at Lancashire Insurance and Guy Carpenter.

In his new assignment, Richardson will be responsible for driving the growth of the reinsurer’s Bermuda platform.

He will also focus on further bolstering the global property capability, the company said in its press statement.

Richardson, who will assume the new role at the beginning of June this year, will report to Tracey Gibbons, head of QBE Re Bermuda.

QBE Re managing director Chris Killourhy said: “I am pleased that we have been able to attract someone of Andy’s calibre to QBE, whilst demonstrating our commitment to the Bermuda market. Andy’s background, as both a broker and an underwriter in several jurisdictions, coupled with his extensive knowledge of the Bermuda and global property reinsurance markets, will be a huge asset.”

The reinsurer noted that it has witnessed increased demand from global clients for specialty and property reinsurance in Bermuda.

