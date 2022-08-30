Zego joins forces with QBE to augment fleet insurance products

Zego delivers behaviour-led fleet insurance products. Credit: Bilderandi from Pixabay.

Insurtech Zego has announced a partnership with Australia-based insurance group QBE to enhance its fleet insurance offerings.

The collaboration will help the firm continue its technology-driven innovation and delivery of behaviour-led fleet insurance products.

As a part of the deal, QBE will underwrite Zego’s behaviour-led fleet product.

Leveraging telematics data, Zego’s behaviour-led fleet product offers a complete picture of a fleet’s risk profile. It also offer actions a fleet can to improve their risk.

On the other hand, Zego’s digital-first fleet portal and risk management team offer behavioural insights and risk management tools.

Both the portal and risk management team are supported by behavioural data algorithms that are customised for individual fleets.

According to the firm, fleets backed by the insights can get nearly 15% cashback on their policy, thus encouraging safe driving.

Zego CEO Sten Saar said: “Partnering with QBE felt like a natural decision and we are incredibly excited about the future of Zego with them on board as a partner.

“Zego and QBE share a passion for innovation around risk, we look forward to continuing to build on our revolutionary insurance products with QBE by our side.”

QBE Underwriting (Motor) director Jon Dye said: “Working with an innovative and data-driven partner such as Zego will help provide fleets with more tailored solutions while providing us with greater insight into how to best meet their needs.

“We are excited to be joining them on our shared vision to develop forward thinking and sustainable customer solutions.”

Further, Zego is reportedly considering strategic partnerships to tap innovation. In March this year, Aviva partnered with Zego to offer personalised fleet policies for trades and haulage businesses across UK.