CyberCube solutions to power Australian insurer QBE

Australia-based re/insurer QBE Insurance Group has collaborated with CyberCube to boost its cyber capabilities.

CyberCube will provide a range of solutions to the insurer, including its Account Manager as well as Portfolio Manager platforms.

A scenario-based data-driven model, Portfolio Manager allows risk professionals to build insights for their teams and enables stress testing of insurance risk portfolios to detect loss drivers.

Account Manager is designed to help underwriters make data-driven risk selection decisions.

QBE will also use the cyber risk analytics provider’s online learning platform CyberCube Academy, as well as its enhanced Concierge service.

CyberCube Academy offers short online courses and moderated student sessions while CyberCube Concierge offers the latest insights on the evolving threat landscape.

Last month, CyberCube partnered with Kroll to offer a new incident response service named the Cyber Aggregation Event Response Service (CAERS).

In April this year, the firm joined forces with Ultimate Risk Solutions, enabling the latter to integrate its Risk Explorer financial analysis platform with CyberCube’s Portfolio Manager model outputs.QBE EO head of Financial Lines Geoff de Mallet Morgan said: “There is no substitute for detail in this area and the CyberCube services provide insight and clarity that supports our underwriting resilience and enhances our overall customer offering.”

The insurer provides personal, commercial, as well as risk management solutions, which includes cyber and professional indemnity.

It has a reach in 27 countries, and unveiled plans to launch a branch in the Netherlands earlier this month.

CyberCube head of Global Sales Dave Gillmore commented: “We are delighted QBE has selected CyberCube to partner with in order to further enhance its cyber capabilities. Direct access to our in-house cyber experts will assist in the growth and development of QBE’s global underwriting teams.”