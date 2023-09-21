The latest appointment is dependent on obtaining approval from the regulatory authority. Credit: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Australia-based QBE Insurance Group has named Julie Wood as the CEO of its North America business.

Wood joined QBE in January 2023 as group head of distribution. She has been acting as interim North America CEO since August 2023 after Todd Jones exited the position.

The latest appointment is subject to receipt of approval from the regulatory authority.

Wood will continue on the group executive committee of QBE and will report to QBE North America Group CEO Andrew Horton.

Prior to joining QBE, Julie served in the role of South-East partnership and zonal leader at Marsh.

Horton said: “Julie brings deep industry expertise with a strong customer focus, underwriting expertise and knowledge of the North America market.”

“We have the right strategy in place for our North American business and Julie will continue our focus on our three core insurance segments of crop, specialty and commercial.

“Her appointment highlights the bench strength of high calibre leaders within QBE and reflects the focus we have on talent and leadership.”

Parallelly, QBE named Naintara Agarwal as the underwriting and portfolio management director for the European region.

In the new position, Agarwal will oversee leading the underwriting strategy for the region.

She will also collaborate with general managers of the company’s European business to guarantee growth and profitability.

Agarwal will report to QBE Europe Insurance director Beatriz Valenti Barbat and QBE International’s chief underwriting officer Nick Hankin.

In April 2023, QBE Insurance Group’s reinsurance unit QBE Re named Andy Richardson as its new underwriting head for the Bermuda region.