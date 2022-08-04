Pie Insurance signs partnership with Bold Penguin, Talage, Tarmika

Small business-focused insurtech Pie Insurance has signed strategic partnerships with commercial insurance platforms Bold Penguin, Talage, and Tarmika.

The partnership will enable agents using these platforms to access quotes from multiple carriers, and allows them to quote Pie policies directly without leaving the platforms.

According to Pie, the integration with these platforms will enable partner agents to optimise production, expand their own businesses, and enhance client retention.

Pie co-founder and president Dax Craig said: “Bold Penguin, Talage, and Tarmika have built world-class, digitally connected platforms that provide insurance agents with the tools they need to quickly quote and bind policies on behalf of their clients.

“By offering Pie to their widespread network of agents, we’ll be able to deliver on our mission of empowering small businesses to thrive more efficiently than ever before.”

Pie Insurance specialises in workers’ comp insurance for small businesses. Since 2017, the firm has received over $300m in funding and partnered with over 2,800 agencies across the country.

Commenting on the latest development, Pie director of business development Danielle Lucas said: “Many small business insurance agents are small business owners themselves and deserve to work with companies that offer products and resources to help them grow.

“By partnering with companies we know agents already love to use, we’re eliminating a step in the process, saving them time and effort. We’re proud to partner with Bold Penguin, Talage, and Tarmika which not only value small businesses, but the independent partner agents who serve them.”

Last year, Pie secured regulatory approval from the Illinois Department of Insurance to acquire Western Select Insurance Company.

The same year, the firm raised $118m in a Series C financing round to fuel its growth.