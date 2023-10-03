Foglietta also served as CFO of Westchester Specialty. Credit: wutzkohphoto/Shutterstock.com.

US-based Pie Insurance, which specialises in commercial insurance for small businesses, has appointed Audra Foglietta as its new CFO.

Foglietta, whose appointment is effective from 9 October 2023, will succeed Tom Grossi.

Foglietta was most recently Chubb‘s executive vice-president and CFO of global operations and technology.

Foglietta previously served as CFO of Westchester Specialty, the excess and surplus division of Chubb.

Pie Insurance co-founder and CEO John Swigart said: “In addition to our many exciting milestones shared today, Pie’s rise as the fastest-growing workers’ comp insurer is a testament to the value we bring to our small business customers and partners.

“We are also thrilled to welcome Audra Foglietta to the team as Pie’s new CFO. Her extensive experience in the insurance industry and her leadership in developing top global finance and accounting teams will be instrumental in building upon our strong growth to date and preparing Pie for a long-term, sustainable future ahead.”

Global business transformations, corporate finance, financial planning and analysis, business analytics and operations are among Foglietta’s areas of competence.

Foglietta commented: “Pie’s commitment to technology and innovation combined with its dedication to serving the unique needs of small businesses resonated with me.

“I look forward to working with talented team at Pie to support the company’s mission and customers, and ultimately drive optimal financial performance and excellence.”